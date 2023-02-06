St. Margaret's Health in Peru closes temporarily

PERU (WREX) — St. Margaret's Health in Peru closed its doors on January, 28 leaving workers suddenly without a job.
The closure was announced on January, 20, forcing healthcare workers and patients to look for a new home.
"The impacts of this closure, especially of the obstetric facilities, will negatively impact women and growing families from numerous communities in the area", said State Representative Brad Fritts (R-Dixon). "Nowhere, and especially not in Illinois, should women have to drive over an hour to ensure they can safely give birth in a hospital.”
St. Margaret's Health does have one other location located in the next town over in Spring Valley, Illinois.