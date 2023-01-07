Zeke Vandenburgh wins Buck Buchanan Award

Freeport native and Illinois State linebacker capped off his offseason of awards with the highest honor on Saturday.
Vandenburgh became the first Redbird in school history to win the Buck Buchanan award. The award goes to the top defensive player in the FCS after being voted on by a national media panel.
It caps off an offseason of countless awards for the former Pretzel's final season at ISU. The Buck Buchanan award winner recorded 100 tackles, 21 one of them for loss, along with an FCS leading 14 sacks.