Women's College Basketball players react to NCAA Championship's record setting TV Ratings

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark became household names following the Women's NCAA Championship on Sunday. Their play spoke for itself, but it was the ending of the game that's dominated the conversation.
LSU's Angel Reese was caught using the same "you can't see me" gesture that Clark had used back in the Elite 8. While taunting is never seen as anything out of the ordinary in men's sports, this moment has over shadowed what the game really meant for women's sports.
The championship game had an average of 9.9 million viewers, making it the most watched women's college basketball game in history. While it's fun to talk about the trash talk at the end of a game, some college players with local ties are excited to talk about what the game meant for women's sports.
"I know people were gathering around families, friends everyone just watching on TV together," St. Louis University forward and Boylan Graduate Peyton Kennedy said. "It was fun, we would get out of our seats when a big play would happen. Angel (Reese) would get a rebound or Caitlin (Clark) would shoot it from the logo. Those games and the whole tournament just defined what women's sports are."
NIU forward A'Jah Davis saw big progress in the sport, while still acknowledging there's a long way to go.
"We have so much further to go, but taking a moment to actually sit back and think about it, it's tremendous. It's a credit to our trailblazers who continue to fight for us," Davis said.