Winnebago's Watson, Lindquist make college commitments

Logan Watson and Jackson Lindquist

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Winnebago baseball player Logan Watson and Jackson Lindquist made their college commitments official Wednesday, and they're both staying close to home. Watson will play baseball at Rockford University, while Lindquist will play at Rock Valley College.

"It means I'll be able to hang out with him [Lindquist] still," Watson said. "He's not going far away. We'll still be able to play together. I know the JV squad at Rockford University will play them every so often. Maybe I'll get to play him in the future so it will be fun."

Sharing a signing ceremony made it that much more special for the longtime friends and teammates.

"It's amazing, being able to share the spotlight with him," Lindquist said. "I've been doing that as long as I can remember. Being able to do that with him near me, we can see each other, stay connected and work together. It's just going to be fun being able to watch his career progress."

They'll look to make an impact in college next year, but first they want to finish their senior seasons strong for Winnebago.

