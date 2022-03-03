Winnebago's Rittmeyer, Rochelle's Simmons win FNN Performance of the Week polls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago's Renee Rittmeyer and Rochelle's Ryan Simmons took home this week's Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll wins, getting lots of support from their home communities.
Rittmeyer won in a landslide, earning 70 percent of the votes in the girls poll. She had 22 points and 6 rebounds to lead Winnebago to a Super-Sectional win Monday night.
The boys race was closer, as Simmons held off a late charge in the votes from Kellen Henze supporters, with Simmons taking 48 percent of the total votes, followed by Henze's 37 percent. Simmons had 25 points in a Regional semifinal game against Dixon, then helped Rochelle win its first Regional title in 13 years last Friday night.