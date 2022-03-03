 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago's Rittmeyer, Rochelle's Simmons win FNN Performance of the Week polls

  • 0
Rochelle's Ryan Simmons is the new FNN Boys Performance of the Week poll winnner.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago's Renee Rittmeyer and Rochelle's Ryan Simmons took home this week's Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll wins, getting lots of support from their home communities.

Rittmeyer won in a landslide, earning 70 percent of the votes in the girls poll. She had 22 points and 6 rebounds to lead Winnebago to a Super-Sectional win Monday night.

The boys race was closer, as Simmons held off a late charge in the votes from Kellen Henze supporters, with Simmons taking 48 percent of the total votes, followed by Henze's 37 percent. Simmons had 25 points in a Regional semifinal game against Dixon, then helped Rochelle win its first Regional title in 13 years last Friday night.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you