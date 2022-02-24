Winnebago, Sycamore, Galena win girls Sectional titles

JOHNSBURG/MAPLE PARK/FORRESTON (WREX) — The girls basketball playoffs had their Sectional championship round Thursday night, featuring some intense games.
In the 2-A Johnsburg Sectional Final, Winnebago knocked off Byron, 50-38. The final score is not indicative of how close the game was, as the two teams went back and forth all game. It was tied at 38 in the 4th quarter, but Winnebago finished strong to come away with the win. Miyah Brown came through with some clutch baskets late, leading the way with 20 points. Winnebago advances to face DePaul College Prep in Monday's Elgin Super-Sectional.
In the 3-A Kaneland Sectional Final, Sycamore held off a late charge from Montini to win 57-56. The Lady Spartans got off to a fast 25-9 lead thanks to some hot outside shooting from Lexi Carlsen and Evyn Carrier, and led by as many as 15 in the 4th quarter. But Montini put the pressure on in the 4th quarter, forcing turnovers and getting hot from outside late to cut it to a 1 point game. After Sycamore missed a free throw, Montini's last chance at the buzzer was off the side of the backboard, securing a Sectional title for the Lady Spartans. They advance to face Carmel in the Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional Monday night.
In the 1-A Forreston Sectional Final, Galena ended Stockton's magical run through the playoffs. The Lady Pirates won a hard-fought game, 46-38.