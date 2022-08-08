 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early
Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winnebago starts practice, looks to get back into playoff picture

  • 0
Winnebago huddles up on the 1st day of practice

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The first day of high school football practice promises a fresh start for all teams, as they look to start building toward a new season. Winnebago hit the practice field for its first official practice Monday, as the Indians try to get back into playoff contention after missing out the past few seasons.

"I'm hoping we can make the playoffs," senior tight end and linebacker Willem Speltz said. "I'm hoping we can tighten a few screws that we loosened last year and I'm hoping we can get back to the playoffs."

Head coach Mark Helm likes the commitment he saw over the summer in the weight room. He hopes that pays dividends when the games begin.

"We got a lot of kids working hard right now," Helm said. "We're definitely a little undersized. We got a little speed and the kids are working hard and had a good offseason in the weight room. Hopefully that will translate on the field."

Either way, the first day of practice is a refreshing day for the kids, who are now less than three weeks away from their first game.

"It feels awesome to get back out here," Speltz said. "I've been missing football season since it ended last fall. It feels really nice to get back out here."

Winnebago hits the road to Genoa-Kingston for the season opener Friday, Aug. 26.

