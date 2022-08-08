Winnebago starts practice, looks to get back into playoff picture

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The first day of high school football practice promises a fresh start for all teams, as they look to start building toward a new season. Winnebago hit the practice field for its first official practice Monday, as the Indians try to get back into playoff contention after missing out the past few seasons.
"I'm hoping we can make the playoffs," senior tight end and linebacker Willem Speltz said. "I'm hoping we can tighten a few screws that we loosened last year and I'm hoping we can get back to the playoffs."
Head coach Mark Helm likes the commitment he saw over the summer in the weight room. He hopes that pays dividends when the games begin.
"We got a lot of kids working hard right now," Helm said. "We're definitely a little undersized. We got a little speed and the kids are working hard and had a good offseason in the weight room. Hopefully that will translate on the field."
Either way, the first day of practice is a refreshing day for the kids, who are now less than three weeks away from their first game.
"It feels awesome to get back out here," Speltz said. "I've been missing football season since it ended last fall. It feels really nice to get back out here."
Winnebago hits the road to Genoa-Kingston for the season opener Friday, Aug. 26.