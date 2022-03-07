Winnebago girls basketball reflects on historic season

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — 35 wins and three losses, and making it to state for the first time in 30 years, 'Bago pride was in full force this weekend.
"Extremely proud," said head coach Judy Krause. "We talked about this being a tournament of celebration."
Celebrating a special group that renewed the tradition of Winnebago girls basketball.
"It's hard for me to put it in words," said junior Campbell Schrank. "These girls have been my best friends forever so just getting to play with them one last time on a big stage like the Redbird Arena is just amazing and it's an indescribable feeling."
The chemistry this group displayed was built over time, starting at a young age.
"We've all played together. Park District, 5th grade travel until high school," said senior Renee Rittmeyer. "I think that just showed our commitment to each other and how we were able to believe in each other and stay calm on this big stage and be able to have this big achievement at the end kind of like a dream into reality."
A sea of black and orange screamed support for this team nearly every game this season.
"We all have a special place in our hearts for each other," said Rittmeyer. "I think that's just growing up in a small town and I think the support we saw today and this week shows how we feel about each other as a team and a community."
Now after a historic season, they can't help but smile after knowing what they've accomplished.
"This is something we're always going to come back and talk about, we're always going to be friends," said senior Miyah Brown. "In ten years from now we're going to look back and say 'this was the squad', we're probably going to go down as one of the best squads in Winnebago history."
A special team, rallying a whole community to the state tournament, and coming back with all of the 'Bago pride.