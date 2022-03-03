Winnebago, Galena girls punch tickets to title games

NORMAL (WREX) — Winnebago will play for a state championship Saturday after holding off a late rally from Fieldcrest. Winnebago picked up a 51-47 win in the 2-A state semifinals after leading by 22 points at halftime. The Lady Indians led by 14 with 4 minutes to go, but Fieldcrest stormed back with a 10-0 run to pull within 4, but that was as close as the Lady Knights got before Winnebago was able to run the clock out.
"They were so confident when they started the game out and everything was just going their way," Winnebago head coach Judy Krause said of her team. "But this is a state tournament game. You know the other team is going to come out at you. For us to keep our composure, I don't know if it was great, but we were able to get the job done so that was a good thing."
Winnebago will play Quincy Notre Dame for the 2-A state championship Saturday at around 1 p.m.
In 1-A, Galena used a fast start and never looked back, beating Serena 58-31, to advance to the state championship game. The Lady Pirates led 15-0 after the 1st quarter, and 22-1 at halftime, thanks to a stifling defense.
"Our defense was fantastic in the first half," Galena head coach Jamie Watson said. "We've talked about it all year, swarming defense, being annoying on the defensive end and making the opposing team feel like we are everywhere."
They did that and now the Lady Pirates will play for their first state championship as they take on Brimfield Saturday at 11 a.m. at Redbird Arena.