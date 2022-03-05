 Skip to main content
Winnebago, Galena girls basketball finish second at State

  • Updated
  • 0
Winnebago, Galena girls basketball finish second at State

NORMAL (WREX) — Two fantastic Stateline seasons came to an end on Saturday, both the Galena and Winnebago girls basketball teams fell in their respective State title games.

In 1A, Galena lost by just one point to Brimfield by a final score of 32-31. Taylor Burchum led the Lady Pirates with 15 points.

In 2A, the Winnebago Lady Indians also suffered a State title loss, 63-56 to Quincy Notre Dame. Renee Rittmeyer led the team with 16 points, while Miyah Brown had 12. Campbell Schrank and Sarah Seger both tallied 10 points.

"Man, I mean, thinking about everything just makes me really emotional. With all my teammates, I love them, I play for them," said Brown. "They really made me who I am they push me everyday on the practice floor, they pick me up when I'm down, they encourage me. There's no 'I' in team. That's how I feel about this."

"Even though we didn't win, it was still school history and a record-breaking year for wins and we played super tough teams," said Rittmeyer. "So I mean, this year there's nothing to hang our heads on, this was just a great year."

Winnebago finishes the year 35-3.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

