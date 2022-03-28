Winnebago baseball battles back to beat Lutheran

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — After trailing 1-0 for most of the game, Winnebago scored a run in the 6th and three in the 7th to beat Rockford Lutheran, 4-1, in a Big Northern Conference opener. The Indians got a strong performance on the mound from Alec Weavel, who struck out 11 batters in six innings of work.
With Lutheran leading 1-0 in the 6th, Weavel got to 3rd base and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one. Caleb Leonard came through with the big hit in the 7th, driving home the go-ahead run with an RBI double to help the Indians win their conference opener.