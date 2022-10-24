Winnebago back in playoffs for 1st time in 5 years

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The high school football playoffs kick off this weekend. Winnebago is part of the brackets for the first time since 2017. It means a lot to the players to get the Indians back to the postseason.
"It's awesome," senior quarterback Alec Weavel said. "Coming from a kid that grew up watching Winnebago play, it's just awesome. It's surreal."
This team has shown a lot of fight all season. Back in week 5, Winnebago trailed Dixon 25-14 with 3 minutes to play and came back to win 29-25. After losing their first two games, the Indians went 5-2 through the final 7 weeks go make the playoffs.
"It means a lot to us," senior linebacker Lucas Cowman said. "We're proving something, I feel like. We're proving it to ourselves more than anything."
Head coach Mark Helm has coached this team for 15 years. He appreciates the effort this team displays every week.
"Very proud, these guys on a personal level have grown and matured so much," Helm said. "I'm just proud of the way they handle practice everyday. It's a joy to coach them. They come out here and just work. They do what you tell them to do. That's the key to our success, in my opinion, is coachability and work ethic."
They'll need to put it all together in the first round of the playoffs. The Indians hit the road to face undefeated Seneca Friday night at 7 o'clock.