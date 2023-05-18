Winnebago and Rockford Christian Girls Track and Field put together strong preliminary State Races

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The 1-A Girls Track and Field State meet got started with their preliminary races on Thursday at Eastern Illinois.
Rockford Christian's relay team impressed in their state races. Mandy Nelson, Kendall Turner, Lucy Gargani and Avery Demo took second in their preliminary races, just missing first place.
Winnebago's strong Senior class impressed once again. Campbell Shrank, Grace Erb, Marissa Roggensack and Kaylee Woolery took third in the 4 by 400 event.
Both Winnebago and Rockford Christian look poised to bring home a lot of medals on Saturday.