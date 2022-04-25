Williamson brings positive mindset to RPS 205 AD job

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dawn Williamson's energy jumps right out as she discusses why she wanted to take over as the Rockford Public Schools athletic director.
"Because I love sports," Williamson said. "I love everything about sports. I love all the intangible stuff. Of course I like just watching sports, watching people excel and do a good job at something. But I just love all the other stuff. That they're going to learn how to manage their time, how to collaborate with others and be happy when other people are successful. Just everything that comes along with it. That's what I'm looking forward to."
She understands some of the socioeconomic challenges that some students face, and she thinks getting them involved in sports at a young age will help build a culture.
"I think just making sure that as many students who want to are able to try sports," Williamson explains. "And that they stick with it and if they're going to stick with it, that they're determined to be the best that they can."
One way she's addressing that is through new sports camps the school district will feature this summer, targeting elementary school kids.
"Where they're going to be free and get really good coaching and be able to come in and learn from the very best we have here in Rockford," she said.
Williamson believes the life skills learned through sports can help transform the city.
"The benefits that everyone will see, not just the students, not just the teams, but our community will see if we can all kind of dive into athletics," Williamson said.
There will be plenty of challenges along the way, but Dawn Williamson will bring that positive mindset with her everyday.