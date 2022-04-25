 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30
degrees expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Winnebago, Lee, De Kalb, Kane,
Boone, Ogle and La Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud
cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than
forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the
threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Williamson brings positive mindset to RPS 205 AD job

  • 0
Dawn Williamson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dawn Williamson's energy jumps right out as she discusses why she wanted to take over as the Rockford Public Schools athletic director.

"Because I love sports," Williamson said. "I love everything about sports. I love all the intangible stuff. Of course I like just watching sports, watching people excel and do a good job at something. But I just love all the other stuff. That they're going to learn how to manage their time, how to collaborate with others and be happy when other people are successful. Just everything that comes along with it. That's what I'm looking forward to."

She understands some of the socioeconomic challenges that some students face, and she thinks getting them involved in sports at a young age will help build a culture.

"I think just making sure that as many students who want to are able to try sports," Williamson explains. "And that they stick with it and if they're going to stick with it, that they're determined to be the best that they can."

One way she's addressing that is through new sports camps the school district will feature this summer, targeting elementary school kids.

"Where they're going to be free and get really good coaching and be able to come in and learn from the very best we have here in Rockford," she said.

Williamson believes the life skills learned through sports can help transform the city.

"The benefits that everyone will see, not just the students, not just the teams, but our community will see if we can all kind of dive into athletics," Williamson said.

There will be plenty of challenges along the way, but Dawn Williamson will bring that positive mindset with her everyday.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

