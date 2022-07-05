West Rock Wake Park helps beat the heat

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 849 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch may occur as
thunderstorms continue to move over the same areas.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis
Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, New Milford,
Seward, Harrison and Shirland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY
FOR BOONE, NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, CENTRAL WINNEBAGO, NORTHERN KANE
AND MCHENRY COUNTIES...

At 1132 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
another round of heavy rainfall with rates up to 1.5 inches per hour
moving into the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have
already fallen across the area.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Rockford, Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in
the Hills, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park,
Machesney Park, Roscoe, Harvard, Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove,
Genoa, Cary and Pingree Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms repeatedly moving over the same area with high
rain rates will result in a threat for flash flooding into
the early overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

West Rock Wake Park helps beat the heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) - For the past eight years, West Rock Wake Park has offered wakeboarding to the Rockford area. It's a sport that's never too late to try, just ask Joseph Wryostek. 

"The learning curve for me as an older guy, it did take its toll. You get sore in your arms and your back, a little bit in the knees. Once you get the hang of it, like going downhill on a snowboard, once you get the hang of making the laps, the park opens up and you can hit all the features."

From wakeboarding veterans, to those who haven't tried it, it's a sport that welcomes every skill level.

"We teach you everything from ground training to water training," Manager Ashley Adams said. "We do lessons every single day." 

Just because it's out on the water doesn't mean you need a boat to give the summer sport a try. 

"I saved up for a boat," Wryostek said. "It was really expensive, heard about the park out here, sold the boat and started coming out here ever since and I love it." 

While it's not the most popular sport, it welcomes people from all ages. 

"Give wakeboarding a try, it's safe on your joints and on your body compared to snowboarding or skiing. The progression is lots of fun, everybody can start at their skill level."

West Rock Wake Park offers lessons every day from 12-4 P.M.

