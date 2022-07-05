West Rock Wake Park helps beat the heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) - For the past eight years, West Rock Wake Park has offered wakeboarding to the Rockford area. It's a sport that's never too late to try, just ask Joseph Wryostek.
"The learning curve for me as an older guy, it did take its toll. You get sore in your arms and your back, a little bit in the knees. Once you get the hang of it, like going downhill on a snowboard, once you get the hang of making the laps, the park opens up and you can hit all the features."
From wakeboarding veterans, to those who haven't tried it, it's a sport that welcomes every skill level.
"We teach you everything from ground training to water training," Manager Ashley Adams said. "We do lessons every single day."
Just because it's out on the water doesn't mean you need a boat to give the summer sport a try.
"I saved up for a boat," Wryostek said. "It was really expensive, heard about the park out here, sold the boat and started coming out here ever since and I love it."
While it's not the most popular sport, it welcomes people from all ages.
"Give wakeboarding a try, it's safe on your joints and on your body compared to snowboarding or skiing. The progression is lots of fun, everybody can start at their skill level."
West Rock Wake Park offers lessons every day from 12-4 P.M.