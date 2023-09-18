Week 5 Game of the Week - Rochelle hits the road to Sycamore

ROCHELLE (WREX) - Sycamore faces their toughest test of the season this Friday with the 3-1 Rochelle Hubs coming to town. The Spartans haven't record a loss this season, but the Hubs rushing attack led by Grant Gensler can cause a lot of problems for any team.
The Hubs have put together a strong season so far, but know they'll have to bring their best football to Sycamore to hang with the Spartans.
"They're a great team," Grant Gensler said. "We just have to do what Rochelle football is all about. Drive the ball down the field and play a near perfect game."
Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM this Friday.