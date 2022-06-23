VanVleet's Bet on Yourself Bowling kicks off weekend of fun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet is home for the summer, and putting on a weekend full of fun for his community. It started with Bet on Yourself Bowling, a night of fun at Cherry Bowl. VanVleet came out and signed autographs for fans before bowling with his family and friends.
"I mean it's always fun making these memories," said JD Danforth, VanVleet's stepbrother. "It's something the kids will always remember. Ten, twenty years from now they'll say, 'Man, you remember those Fred VanVleet camps and those weekends?' That's why I love them. It's always a good time."
The bowling event set off a packed weekend for VanVleet. He'll host the FVV Experience at Auburn High School from 5-9 p.m. Friday night. It's a chance for people to come out and have some fun and check out a 3-point shootout and skills competition as well. Then VanVleet will host his basketball camp Saturday and Sunday at Auburn, giving kids a chance to learn from VanVleet and his fellow camp coaches.