VanVleet selected as finalist for NBA Social Justice Award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet was recognized for his on-court play this year, earning his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. Now he's being recognized for his off-court contributions to the community, as one of five finalists for the NBA's Social Justice Award.
According to a release from the NBA, the annual award recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.
The release said the following about why VanVleet was nominated:
"Fred VanVleet has been a leader and champion around social justice, inspiring teammates to find their own voice in his pursuit. To create equity in education, he created the Fred VanVleet Scholarship in Dec. 2021, a full academic scholarship for a Black or Indigenous student to pursue four years of higher education in Canada and receive mentorship from VanVleet to help shape the reality for the student after their academic career. Additionally, through the Heart of the City initiative, he distributed more than 1,000 backpacks to historically marginalized students throughout the Greater Toronto Area and provided them with the necessary resources to succeed academically. VanVleet also hosted a conversation with Marci Ien, Minister of Women & Gender Equality & Youth, to continue his allyship of women.
VanVleet also co-hosted the Bet on Yourself social justice podcast, dedicated to shining a light on and uplifting struggling or up-and-coming BIPOC entrepreneurs shape their business to impact culture in a positive way. Together with his advisor, Derek Folk, they supported business owners and listeners with insight, motivation and honest conversations around entrepreneurship, branding, finance and e-commerce. Additionally, he serves as the leader of the Raptors’ Social Justice Team Council, which reviews social justice participation and actions, and has inspired his teammates to engage in their own work for marginalized communities, including Scottie Barnes’ scholarship and Pascal Siakam’s “Coding for Champions” program. VanVleet is currently in the process of creating an additional scholarship in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois and planning for the next season of the Bet on Yourself podcast to encourage BIPOC entrepreneurs. He has selected Penny Appeal Canada as the recipient of his donation."
The winner of the award will be announced during the Western Conference Finals on TNT. The other finalists include the Dallas Mavericks' Reggie Bullock, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns, the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday. The winner gets $100-thousand for the social justice cause of his choosing, and the other four finalists all receive $25-thousand for theirs.