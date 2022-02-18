VanVleet goes from Rockford kid to NBA All-Star

"Some of these things, you couldn't write a better story," Fred VanVleet said the night he learned he made the NBA All-Star Game.
VanVleet has heard the doubters all his life.
"He did all the things that people said he wasn't going to be able to do," his stepfather, Joe Danforth, said. "He's too short, too slow, not fast enough, not athletic. He proved everybody wrong."
His never-give-up and never-give-in mentality allowed him to keep pursuing his dream of attaining this status.
"It just goes to show how resilient and confident he is," JD Danforth, Fred's stepbrother and trainer, said. "He's always just shutting everyone up, it seems."
To reach All-Star status, VanVleet had to come into the league with his mouth shut as an undrafted rookie and climb the ladder. He put in the work, getting better every year, and now he's one of the 24 best players in the game.
"One thing that I make sure is I show up everyday," VanVleet said. "I do my job. I work extremely hard. I try to be coachable. I try to be accountable. I try to be a good teammate, a good leader. All of those things come way before anything else. I just hope they see you can be rewarded for doing things the right way. We have a lot of guys that have taken the unconventional path. I've taken pride in being an inspiration to many guys around the league and especially my own teammates."
And he's an inspiration in Rockford. Thousands of people gathered to watch him win an NBA championship in 2019, with emotions pouring out after he helped the Raptors seal the title. And he's touched the lives of thousands of kids around the city.
"I think it's just great for our youth to just see here's a guy who came from these same hallways, these same streets, the same high schools and look what he was able to accomplish," JD Danforth said. "He's no different than any other person. He just put the work in and the work happened to pay off."
That work started when VanVleet was just a regular kid in Rockford. He kept pushing himself to the limits, leading Auburn on a run to state his senior year of high school. A decorated career at Wichita State followed, and after going undrafted, VanVleet made the Raptors and eventually turned himself into an All-Star.
"Just honored, man," VanVleet said. "To be part of these things, these are dreams and goals you have as a kid. You put them on a wall and you aim high and hope for the best. Sometimes you land on them, sometimes you don't. It's not always pretty. It's not always easy. I'm just blessed to be part of the conversation and it's just the beginning for me in year six."
And needless to say, he's made his mom proud.
"It's one of the best feelings in the world," Susan Danforth said. "For him to have worked as hard as he has and to be recognized and win as much as he has, then to be given that honor, it's amazing. I'm so proud of him."
VanVleet's mantra throughout his career has been, 'Bet on Yourself.' He set the example, now it's up to the next generation to follow it.
"Him making this All-Star team, I just hope it shows everybody in our city that it's possible," said JD Danforth. "You can do whatever you put your mind to."
From a young age, VanVleet put his mind to becoming one of the best players in the NBA. His reward for all the hard work is a weekend filled with fun, culminating with his 1st NBA All-Star Game.