VanVleet excited to bring back summer festivities in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In 2019, Fred VanVleet helped the Toronto Raptors win an NBA title, then brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy home with him to his FVV Fest a few weeks later. After going two years without the annual summer weekend of fun in his hometown due to the pandemic, VanVleet can't wait to gather with the community again.
"I'm really excited," VanVleet said. "Being home and being able to share this weekend, something that's become successful for us over the last few years. We've had great turnouts and great feedback from the community. So just looking forward to being back out there."
VanVleet led Auburn to an appearance at state his senior year, which was ten years ago, something that's hard for him to believe.
"I still feel young but the years are catching me now," he said with a laugh. "I cannot believe that it's been that long and I'm feeling older as I stand next to the young generation now."
He's bringing the FVV Experience and his basketball camp to his old stomping grounds at Auburn next week, a new venue for the festivities.
"What Auburn means to me and my story, my upbringing, my relationship with coach [Bryan] Ott," VanVleet explains. "Just spending my four years there and my brothers went there. Auburn High School means a lot to my family and I think it's pretty cool to be able to do the camp there this year."
He expects the kids to be ready for a fun basketball weekend.
"Same format as always, you get a little bit of fun, a little bit of work," he said. "Come in, get some work in, we'll let you play, let you compete. Run up and down, get your t-shirt and your lunch. It's a cool two-day event. I take a lot of pride in the camp that we put on. Hopefully it will be a good one this year."
Fred VanVleet added NBA All-Star to his resume this year. He hopes to make the Rockford community feel like All-Stars next weekend.
For more information and to sign up for events, head to the FVV Fest website.