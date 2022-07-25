Valentyn embodies hustle to bring Sky Carp fun to fans

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — Maria Valentyn directs traffic with her team, which she calls her gaggle, before every Beloit Sky Carp game. But that's after putting in a full day at the office preparing for the game. This week marks Women in Baseball Week, with the theme being, 'A Year to Hustle.' Valentyn shows that attitude everyday at the ballpark.
"For those that don't know, Minor League Baseball is kind of never-ending," Valentyn says. "They're long days. When we go for six games, that's six 12-hour days in a row, basically."
While Valentyn says things are changing for the better for women in baseball, it is still a bit of an uphill climb.
"Always one of the biggest challenges is you seem to be one of a few," she explains. "But the good news is, that is changing. That narrative is changing. I've worked with a lot of really incredible women in this industry, and had a chance to meet a lot of incredible women in this industry."
Valentyn caught the Minor League Baseball bug while in college working for the Vermont Lake Monsters, then moved to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs after a couple of years. But the Wisconsin native couldn't pass up the opportunity to come back home and start a new era in Beloit.
"I say it all the time," Valentyn says. "I've checked a lot of things off my career bucket list in one calendar year. Announcing a rebrand of a team is something I may never do ever again. Super cool. Then to announce a new mascot and be a part of the design creation and bringing it to life is something I'll probably never get to do again as long as my career goes. So fun and really cool to find something that really connects and resonates."
She sees the effect some ballpark fun can have on the community.
"We really get connected with the local fanbase," she explains. "That's always what drew me to this. Then making kids laugh and having fun watching adults and kids alike delight in being at a baseball game."
Whether it's the promotions between innings, or full-on theme nights, Valentyn relishes the opportunity to bring in fresh ideas and execute them.
"On nights like Star Wars night, it's coordinating all those characters to be here, get them moving around and in places they're supposed to be," she says. "It's a lot of moving parts but I build that script, then I meet my team. They all get in at around 5 o'clock. We talk about that script. Then we go, 'OK, let's do it.'"
Women in baseball can help provide a fresh perspective, which Valentyn prides herself on bringing to the ballpark every game.
"I think there is that challenge of folks thinking you don't know enough about the sport itself or you don't necessarily have the expertise to be in the role you're in," Valentyn said. "It is kind of pushing through that barrier to say that women can be leaders in this industry too, not just kind of cogs in the wheel at the manager level. We can lead. We understand this sport. The more I sit here everyday, the more I understand it. But what I do is so much more than just baseball."
With the theme being 'A Year to Hustle,' Maria has hustled for years to get where she is, and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"It's hustle and pride," she says. "I want to put the very best together and if I don't hustle to do it, I'm not going to get there."
That attitude can serve as an inspiration for the next generation of women in baseball.