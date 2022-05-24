 Skip to main content
Tricks off the Tee entertains Rockford golf fans

Trevor Consavage lines up his swing to tee off from Jay Sandine's head.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — LPGA star Brittany Lincicome and trick shot expert Trevor Consavage came to Rockford Sunday to entertain golf fans and raise money for Rockford Park District golf programs. They brought their Tricks off the Tee program to town, giving golf fans a spectacle they'll remember for a long time.

"Oh it's fanstastic, especially when I get to do it with people like Brittany," said Consavage. "We love to give back and help the kids, especially. Youth golf is something we both grew up going through, more Brittany than me, but it's good to be here in Rockford. It's my first time here."

Lincicome is no stranger to Rockford, having played in the Rockford PRO/AM many times. She even had a baby in Rockford, when her baby girl came early when she was playing in the PRO/AM a few years ago.

"It's super exciting," said Lincicome. "When they contacted me about this event, obviously Rockford has a special place in my heart. My daughter was born here at 32 weeks, early. So I love coming back here any chance I get. And we're raising money for kids today, what better thing to do?"

They even got crowd participation from a few local golfers like Kayla Sayyalinh, Reese Stovall and Chris French, plus Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

