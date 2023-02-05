 Skip to main content
Top five plays of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Another week of high school basketball is in the books as teams gear up for post season play. Here's this weeks edition of top 5 plays.

5. Boylan's Mark Harris charges through the Hononegah defense for the bucket.

4. Harlem's DeAndre Young shows off a nice move in the Huskies' win over Freeport.

3. Kyle Jensen hits a corner three in the Bucs upset win over Auburn.

2. The Lady Bucs' Emma Pierson hits a step back three to continue her great sophomore season. 

1. Malachi Johnson hits a buzzer beater three to beat Freeport on their home court. 

