Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 9

Jefferson, Genoa-Kingston, Boylan, Guilford, Rockford Lutheran

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The final week of the regular season is in the books with another great slate of top 5 plays.

5. Jefferson's Sebastian Bracius finds Randy Johnson in the back of the end zone on the way to an overtime win over East. 

4. Genoa-Kingston's Traven Atterberry with a game winning touchdown against the undefeated Stillman Valley Cardinals.

3. Boylan's Connor Dennis hitting Mark Harris for a long touchdown to help secure the NIC-10 championship.

2. Guilford's Devion Black ripping the ball away for a defensive touchdown to help push the Vikings past Belvidere North.

1. Rockford Lutheran's David Ballard III taking a slant for a touchdown in the closing minute of the first half. 

