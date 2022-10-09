Top 5 plays of the week - Week 7

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Week 7 of high school football is in the books, marking another week of top 5 plays.
5. Genoa Kingston's Jorge Leon with a clutch kick in the closing seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.
4. Harlem's Deandre Young with a huge sideline reception to help get the Huskies on the board.
3. Jayvon Jones with a long touchdown over East for to help secure the Vikings' sixth win of the year.
2. Hononegah's Cole Warren with a 61 yard rushing touchdown.
1. Stillman Valley's Porter Needs with a kickoff return against Winnebago.