 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 5 plays of the week - Week 7

  • Updated
  • 0

Genoa-Kingston, Harlem, Guilford, Hononegah and Stillman Valley

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Week 7 of high school football is in the books, marking another week of top 5 plays.

5. Genoa Kingston's Jorge Leon with a clutch kick in the closing seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.

4. Harlem's Deandre Young with a huge sideline reception to help get the Huskies on the board.

3. Jayvon Jones with a long touchdown over East for to help secure the Vikings' sixth win of the year.

2. Hononegah's Cole Warren with a 61 yard rushing touchdown.

1. Stillman Valley's Porter Needs with a kickoff return against Winnebago. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you