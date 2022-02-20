Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 7 Edition of Friday Night Nets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As girls regionals finished up this week across high school basketball, the boys regional slate heats up this week. With more games covered, we have another Top 5 Plays of the Week!
5. Rockford Christian's Nina Salamone gets a nice baseline pass and knocks down the three.
4. Hononegah's Brandon Beck with a big block against Boylan.
3. Great ball movement from the Auburn Lady Knights finds Ty Rogers for three.
2. Mikayla Huffine drives and makes the tough lay-in high off the glass.
1. Bryson Hodge with a nifty reverse lay-up.