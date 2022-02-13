Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 6 Edition of Friday Night Nets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Girls basketball regionals are underway, and this coming week is the final regular season action we'll see from the boys side. We bring you another Top 5 Plays of the Week!
5. Boylan's Olivia Harter hits a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter against Guilford, the Lady Titans rode that momentum and won.
4. Harlem's Grace Vyborny hits a nice reverse lay-up.
3. Mike Jones goes on a dunking rampage against East.
2. Harlem's Alex Wilson scores a game-winner with 2.7 seconds left in the Huskies win over Freeport.
1. Hononegah's Owen Hart hits the no-look, off-balance shot late in the fourth to beat East.