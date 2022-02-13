 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 6 Edition of Friday Night Nets

  • Updated
  • 0
Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 6 Edition of Friday Night Nets

Some of the best plays from around the area from the past week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Girls basketball regionals are underway, and this coming week is the final regular season action we'll see from the boys side. We bring you another Top 5 Plays of the Week!

5. Boylan's Olivia Harter hits a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter against Guilford, the Lady Titans rode that momentum and won.

4. Harlem's Grace Vyborny hits a nice reverse lay-up.

3. Mike Jones goes on a dunking rampage against East.

2. Harlem's Alex Wilson scores a game-winner with 2.7 seconds left in the Huskies win over Freeport.

1. Hononegah's Owen Hart hits the no-look, off-balance shot late in the fourth to beat East.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

Recommended for you