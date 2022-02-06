 Skip to main content
Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 5 Edition of Friday Night Nets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are inching closer to the high school basketball playoffs, as action continues to heat up. Here are our Top 5 Plays of the Week!

5. Boylan's Joey Appino gets the tough shot to go and draws a foul.

4. Rockford Christian's Christian Cummings drives and finishes smoothly at the rim. He had 41 points Friday night.

3. Auburn's Mike Jones with two big dunks against Guilford.

2. Hononegah's Brandon Beck nails a game-tying three pointer against Guilford to force overtime in his first game back from injury.

1. Hononegah's Carly LaMay drills a half-court game-winner against Guilford to help the Lady Indians stay unbeaten in NIC-10 play.

