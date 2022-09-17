Top 5 plays of the week - Week 4 Edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Here's an early edition of the top 5 plays of the week from another great week of high school football wrapped up.
5. Freeport's Dedric Macon with a first quarter pick 6 against Hononegah.
4. Rockford Lutheran's Kyng Hughes showing off his dual threat ability at QB with a long run.
3. Stillman Valley's Braden Engel keeping the ball himself on 4th and 1 for the touchdown.
2. Auburn RB Patrick Dubose stays on his feet to break through for a long touchdown.
1. Winnebago's Alec Weavel throwing a dime to Kaiden Steurer for a long touchdown pass.