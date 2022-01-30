 Skip to main content
Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 4 Edition of Friday Night Nets

  • Updated
  • 0
Brooklyn Gray after hitting a buzzer-beater against Belvidere North.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the postseason approaches for high school basketball in the Stateline, things are heating up for playoff pushes, which brings us a great slate of our Top 5 Plays.

5. Rockford Christian freshman Christian Cummings makes a couple shifty moves to convert an impressive layup.

4. Harlem's Dan Dailing goes baseline and hits a reverse layup.

3. Auburn's Brooklyn Gray goes coast-to-coast and hits a buzzer beating shot to force overtime against Belvidere North.

2. Dominic Commisso slams home two dunks on Friday against Jefferson.

1. Aquin's Solomon Clemen hits a three on the first possession of their game against Orangeville on Friday, just one day after the passing of beloved Aquin Coach Adam Holder. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

