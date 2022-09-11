Top 5 plays of the week - Week 3 edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) - We're three weeks into the high school football season, the third week of action left us some great plays for the top 5 plays of the week.
5. Genoa Kingston's Nate Kleba finds Brody Engel for a long touchdown pass
4. Dakota's Adrian Arellano takes a check down all the way to the house on a long run after the catch.
3. Stillman Valley's Porter Needs dekes his way past the defenders on the way to the Cardinal's third win of the season.
2. Boylan's Mark Harris catches a long touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Dennis.
1. Belvidere North's Nick Winters gets the pick 6 off the deflection in North's upset win over Boylan.