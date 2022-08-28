Top 5 Plays of the Week - Week 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) - With week 1 in the books, we broke down the top 5 plays from the first high school slate of the year.
5. Rochelle's Hayden Inman with a corner touchdown pass to senior receiver David Gerber.
4. Dixon's Tyler Shaner shows off his ability to throw on the run to find his running back all alone in the end zone.
3. Jaylen Noud and the Rivermen special teams with some great vision and blocking for a kick return.
2. Rockford Christian's Jaden Williams hits Bjorn Carlson on a long touchdown pass up the middle.
1. Stillman Valley's Porter Needs scores the game winning touchdown in overtime over rival Byron for a 15-7 win.