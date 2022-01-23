 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON
* WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin late tonight, with the
highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning
commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely during the Monday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Top 5 Plays of the Week - Third Edition of Friday Night Nets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Here are this week's Top 5 Plays across high school basketball in the Stateline this past week!

5. Auburn's Brooklyn Gray gets the steal and score against Hononegah.

4. Rockford Christian freshman Christian Cummings drives and converts on the around the world lay-in.

3. Genoa-Kingston's Joshua Bunting goes with the behind the back pass to Colin Nesler who completes the great play with a lay-up.

2. Hononegah's Owen Hart nails a half-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter against Auburn.

1. Harlem's DeAndre Young also nails a buzzer beater, this one contested and off-balance, as he gets that to go in the Huskies big win on Friday.

