Top 5 Plays of the Week - third edition of Friday Night Nets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Here are this week's Top 5 Plays across high school basketball in the Stateline this past week!
5. Auburn's Brooklyn Gray gets the steal and score against Hononegah.
4. Rockford Christian freshman Christian Cummings drives and converts on the around the world lay-in.
3. Genoa-Kingston's Joshua Bunting goes with the behind the back pass to Colin Nesler who completes the great play with a lay-up.
2. Hononegah's Owen Hart nails a half-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter against Auburn.
1. Harlem's DeAndre Young also nails a buzzer beater, this one contested and off-balance, as he gets that to go in the Huskies big win on Friday.