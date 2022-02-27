Top 5 Plays of the Week - Playoff Edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With girls Super Sectionals happening this week and boys Sectionals starting up as well, it's the most wonderful time of the year for basketball players. Here are our Top 5 Plays of the Week.
5. Rob Chaney with a nice step-back jumper against Harlem.
4. Winnebago's Miyah Brown comes up with the steal then takes this to the rim for two and the foul.
3. Auburn's Brennan Horton-Lee drives and gets the silky smooth lay-up to go, and draws the foul. Auburn edges Hononegah in the Regional final on Friday.
2. Lutheran's Walt Hill Jr. with shifty moves on the Marengo defender and drives to the hoop for two.
1. Rochelle's Ryan Simmons throws down a dunk late in their Regional title win on Friday.