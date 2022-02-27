 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 5 Plays of the Week - Playoff Edition

  • Updated
  • 0
Top 5 Plays of the Week - Playoff Edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With girls Super Sectionals happening this week and boys Sectionals starting up as well, it's the most wonderful time of the year for basketball players. Here are our Top 5 Plays of the Week.

5. Rob Chaney with a nice step-back jumper against Harlem.

4. Winnebago's Miyah Brown comes up with the steal then takes this to the rim for two and the foul.

3. Auburn's Brennan Horton-Lee drives and gets the silky smooth lay-up to go, and draws the foul. Auburn edges Hononegah in the Regional final on Friday.

2. Lutheran's Walt Hill Jr. with shifty moves on the Marengo defender and drives to the hoop for two.

1. Rochelle's Ryan Simmons throws down a dunk late in their Regional title win on Friday.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

Recommended for you