Top 5 Plays of the Week - LaMay's half-court buzzer beater leads the way

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After MLK Jr. tournaments finish on Monday, the final stretch of the regular season across high school basketball will be right in front of us, with that brings us another Top 5 Plays of the Week.
5. Belvidere North's Aaron Winters hits the fadeaway jumper as time expires in the first quarter of their game against Geneva.
4. Hononegah's Owen Hart picks the pocket of the Belvidere North guard, scores and draws the foul.
3. Pecatonica's Trent Hetland is in the right place at the right time and finishes the put-back as the first half expires.
2. Lena-Winslow's Brody Mahon makes the steal against Forreston and finishes the two hand slam.
1. Hononegah's Carly LaMay hits a half-court buzzer beater against Harlem. The Lady Indians would go on to win in overtime.