 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 5 Plays of the Week - LaMay's half-court buzzer beater leads the way

  • 0
Hononegah's Carly LaMay and teammates celebrate after she hits a half-court buzzer beater.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After MLK Jr. tournaments finish on Monday, the final stretch of the regular season across high school basketball will be right in front of us, with that brings us another Top 5 Plays of the Week.

5. Belvidere North's Aaron Winters hits the fadeaway jumper as time expires in the first quarter of their game against Geneva.

4. Hononegah's Owen Hart picks the pocket of the Belvidere North guard, scores and draws the foul.

3. Pecatonica's Trent Hetland is in the right place at the right time and finishes the put-back as the first half expires.

2. Lena-Winslow's Brody Mahon makes the steal against Forreston and finishes the two hand slam.

1. Hononegah's Carly LaMay hits a half-court buzzer beater against Harlem. The Lady Indians would go on to win in overtime.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

Recommended for you