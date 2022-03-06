Top 5 Plays of the Week - Girls State, Boys Sectional Edition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we enter the final week of the high school basketball season, we still have some boys teams in the running for a State title, as girls wrapped up State yesterday, we bring you this week's Top 5 Plays.
5. Sycamore's Faith Feuerbach pump fakes a defender and then drains a three-pointer.
4. Lutheran's Walt Hill goes coast-to-coast wish some finesse moves while finishing for two.
3. Winnebago's Campbell Schrank makes two impressive finishes in the State semi-final against Fieldcrest. She finished with 18 points in that game.
2. Rockford Christian's Christian Cummings pump fakes a defender, and after a step-back, nails a three.
1. Galena's Taylor Burchum stays tough in the paint, gets blocked and gets her own rebound, goes up again and scores and draws the foul.
Congratulations to Winnebago and Galena for finishing strong at girls State!