Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tolon brings discipline, intensity to Auburn football

  • 0
Willie Tolon Auburn

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Willie Tolon brings a cool, calm demeanor to Auburn football. But there's an intensity that comes with it as he tries to turn the Knights into a winner.

"I want to be known as an excellent program," Tolon said. "A very sound team, downhill. And a good group of men. That's what I'm trying to bring to this team."

The players have a fresh energy coming into the new season with a new coach.

"He's brought discipline," senior cornerback Kyan Muhammad said. "He's brought overall greatness. He brings the dog out of us, you know what I mean. He wants to win just as bad as we do, if not more. That's something we really needed in this program and I'm glad we were able to bring him onto the team this year."

And as much he wants them to hustle and give it their all in practice, Tolon wants to make sure they're enjoying the process of getting better.

"I don't mind them having fun as long as they execute," Tolon said. "They've been flying around executing. So the fun, let it come."

Tolon comes over from Boylan after spending five years as an assistant there. He was a star player at East before playing in college. He wants to see his Auburn team play with composure.

"We're getting rid of a lot of bad habits and not acting on our first raw emotion," he explains. "That's the big thing here and we're fixing it."

And those habits could lead to more victories.

"We want to win and we want it bad," said Muhammad. "That's what a lot of people are going to see out of us this year."

Looking for improvement on the field, while building strong young men off the field, Willie Tolon is invigorating the Auburn program as he gets his first opportunity to be a head coach.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

