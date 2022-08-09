Tolon brings discipline, intensity to Auburn football

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Willie Tolon brings a cool, calm demeanor to Auburn football. But there's an intensity that comes with it as he tries to turn the Knights into a winner.
"I want to be known as an excellent program," Tolon said. "A very sound team, downhill. And a good group of men. That's what I'm trying to bring to this team."
The players have a fresh energy coming into the new season with a new coach.
"He's brought discipline," senior cornerback Kyan Muhammad said. "He's brought overall greatness. He brings the dog out of us, you know what I mean. He wants to win just as bad as we do, if not more. That's something we really needed in this program and I'm glad we were able to bring him onto the team this year."
And as much he wants them to hustle and give it their all in practice, Tolon wants to make sure they're enjoying the process of getting better.
"I don't mind them having fun as long as they execute," Tolon said. "They've been flying around executing. So the fun, let it come."
Tolon comes over from Boylan after spending five years as an assistant there. He was a star player at East before playing in college. He wants to see his Auburn team play with composure.
"We're getting rid of a lot of bad habits and not acting on our first raw emotion," he explains. "That's the big thing here and we're fixing it."
And those habits could lead to more victories.
"We want to win and we want it bad," said Muhammad. "That's what a lot of people are going to see out of us this year."
Looking for improvement on the field, while building strong young men off the field, Willie Tolon is invigorating the Auburn program as he gets his first opportunity to be a head coach.