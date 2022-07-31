 Skip to main content
TJ Baker and Ella Greenberg win Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic

ROCKFORD (WREX) - TJ Baker and Ella Greenberg won their respective tournaments at Aldeen Golf Club on Sunday. 

Ella Greenberg was in a back and fourth battle with her younger sister Eva all tournament. Eva Greenberg had the lead after day 2, but Ella responded in the final round, shooting a 74 on the day. Ella finished the tournament 12 over, while Eva's 79 in round 3 put her at 15 over. 

In the men's tournament, TJ Baker shot a 68 in day 3 for a final score of 10 under to hold off Cody Rhymer. Rhymer had the best round of the day on Sunday. He shot a 67 and finished in second place with a final score of 8 under par. 

