TJ Baker and Ella Greenberg win Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic

ROCKFORD (WREX) - TJ Baker and Ella Greenberg won their respective tournaments at Aldeen Golf Club on Sunday.
Ella Greenberg was in a back and fourth battle with her younger sister Eva all tournament. Eva Greenberg had the lead after day 2, but Ella responded in the final round, shooting a 74 on the day. Ella finished the tournament 12 over, while Eva's 79 in round 3 put her at 15 over.
In the men's tournament, TJ Baker shot a 68 in day 3 for a final score of 10 under to hold off Cody Rhymer. Rhymer had the best round of the day on Sunday. He shot a 67 and finished in second place with a final score of 8 under par.