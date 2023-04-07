Timber Rattlers spoil Sky Carp's home opener

BELOIT (WREX) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers spoiled the Sky Carp's home opener on Friday with a 4-2 win. Sky Carp starting pitcher Evan Fitterer struggled in his first game of the season. The 2023 opener allowed his first two runs on a walk and wild pitch.
The Sky Carp were able to muster 2 runs off of 3 hits. Yiddi Cappe scored the first RBI of the season on a double in the first inning, while Joe Mack knocked the second across in the bottom of the third.
First pitch for the second game of the series is Saturday at 3:05.