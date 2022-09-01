THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NIU holds off EIU; Christian Life falls to Alden-Hebron

DEKALB/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northern Illinois jumped out to a 21-3 lead over Eastern Illinois, but had to hold off the Panthers in the 2nd half on the way to a 34-27 Huskies win.
Harrison Waylee paced the Huskies with 83 rushing yards, including 54 on a big run on NIU's opening drive, which resulted in a Waylee touchdown run. Antario Brown and Mason Blakemore also ran for 1st half touchdowns to help the Huskies build the big lead.
In high school football, Alden-Hebron knocked off Christian Life, 46-0, in 8-man football.