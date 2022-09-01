 Skip to main content
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NIU holds off EIU; Christian Life falls to Alden-Hebron

DEKALB/ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northern Illinois jumped out to a 21-3 lead over Eastern Illinois, but had to hold off the Panthers in the 2nd half on the way to a 34-27 Huskies win.

Harrison Waylee paced the Huskies with 83 rushing yards, including 54 on a big run on NIU's opening drive, which resulted in a Waylee touchdown run. Antario Brown and Mason Blakemore also ran for 1st half touchdowns to help the Huskies build the big lead. 

In high school football, Alden-Hebron knocked off Christian Life, 46-0, in 8-man football.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

