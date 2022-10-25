Three local swimmers earn Scholastic All-American honor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three swimmers from the Rockford area were named Scholastic All-Americans, an honor they earned for excelling in the pool and in the classroom. Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin, Harlem senior Jeremy Mueller and Rockford Christian sophomore Brooke Corrigan all got the honor.
"All three of those kids are taking accelerated classes," swimming coach Brian McGuire said. "So there's lots of reading, lots of work. They are staying up late. They're making commitments. They're going to practice early. They're staying late. That drive in the pool drives them academically."
Colvin is committed to swim at Arkansas in college. Her 3.9 GPA coupled with her fast 50-meter freestyle time got her the recognition.
"I've definitely had my eye on being an All-American for a long time," Colvin said. "It's been a lot of work and a lot of practice that finally paid off but it took a lot of time."
Mueller earned a 4.3 GPA and swam the 100-meter freestyle in 52 seconds to gain All-American status. Years of hard work led to the honor.
"I've been swimming competitively since I was four so for pretty much all those years of swimming to culminate into this being one of my biggest achievements, it really means a lot," Mueller said.
Corrigan's 4.0 GPA and fast 50-yard freestyle time earned the sophomore a spot on the list.
"It's definitely been a transition and it's not necessarily the title for me," Corrigan explains. "It's the work that's gone in behind it and the work I've done to get here. It's a really big honor to be a part of the list and its an honor to be a part of it."
Despite these athletes competing for different high schools, they say representing their community with such a high honor means a lot.
"I think it's really rewarding and good for the swim community because we are from different teams, different high schools but we represent the Rockford area," Colvin said.
While Colvin, Mueller and Corrigan all qualified for prestigious national swim meets, Colvin and Corrigan are gearing up for the end of their high school season in the coming weeks. Mueller's high school season begins in the winter.