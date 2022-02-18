 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and snow squalls will produce
bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility reductions, and quick
accumulations up to one inch in 30 minutes or less late this
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The Chemistry Quiz - South Beloit Boys Basketball

The Chemistry Quiz - South Beloit Boys Basketball

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — The South Beloit boys basketball team gets the playoffs underway on Saturday against Hiawatha, but before that, they're tasked with the Chemistry Quiz!

Featured in this episode is Tanner Joiner, Blake Ayotte, Ross Robertson and Bradley Knepper.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

