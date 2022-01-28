 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Chemistry Quiz - Hononegah Girls Basketball

  • 0
The Chemistry Quiz - Hononegah Girls Basketball

ROCKTON (WREX) — The Hononegah girls basketball team is undefeated in conference play, so now they are tasked with a different challenge, The Chemistry Quiz.

Featured in this episode is Carly LaMay, Haley Warren, Alisha Bell and Geneva Hann.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

Recommended for you