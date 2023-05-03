 Skip to main content
Texas Stars Sweep Rockford IceHogs in Round 2 of AHL Playoffs

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Stars completed their three game sweep over the IceHogs in a 4-2 win on Wednesday. The Hogs fell in an early deficit after a goal from Riley Damiani. Michal Teply evened things up midway through the first, but it was all Stars from there. The Stars will face the winner of the Admirals and Moose series for the Central Division Finals. 

