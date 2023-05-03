ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Stars completed their three game sweep over the IceHogs in a 4-2 win on Wednesday. The Hogs fell in an early deficit after a goal from Riley Damiani. Michal Teply evened things up midway through the first, but it was all Stars from there. The Stars will face the winner of the Admirals and Moose series for the Central Division Finals.
Texas Stars Sweep Rockford IceHogs in Round 2 of AHL Playoffs
Tags
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today