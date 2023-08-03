Team USA Women's Baseball plays exhibition game at Beyer Field

ROCKFORD (WREX) - It was a dream come true for the players on the Team USA Women's Baseball team, taking the field at Beyer Stadium.

"It's an incredible honor," Team USA player Alex Hugo said. "Being able to come back and meet some of the women that started it, it's such a huge honor."

The movie "A League of Their Own" was an inspiration for the players, now they're serving that same inspiration for the young girls in the crowd.

They played in an exhibition game at the home of the Peaches, capping off a great day to celebrate women in baseball.

"One of the biggest thrills of my life being here at Beyer Field," former Rockford Peach Maybelle Blair said. "I love seeing girls have the opportunity to play ball."

While Team USA's trip to Beyer marked another historic chapter in Rockford women's baseball, there's still plenty more to come.

"I'm so proud of the USA Team out here," Blair said. "I'm just thrilled, and it's just the beginning of what's happening out here in Rockford."