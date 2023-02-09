ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Lutheran's Sydney Carlson didn't waste any time hitting 1,000 points on Wednesday. The Senior Crusader got the first two points of the game to hit the milestone.
Syndey Carlson reaches 1,000 points
Tags
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
