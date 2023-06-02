Sycamore Softball win Sectional Championship in walk-off fashion

BELVIDERE (WREX) - The Spartans punched their ticket to the Super Sectionals with a walk-off hit from Kaitlyn Williams on Friday. Sycamore battled back out of an early 3-0 hole in the fourth inning, Brighton Snodgrass notched an RBI single to get the rally started. Keera Trautvetter tied things up in the same frame with a two RBI liner.
The Spartans would have to mount another comeback in the bottom of the seventh after Sterling's two run fifth inning. Addison McLaughlin scored on a throwing error to tie the game up, with the winning run advancing to third on the same play. Sophomore Kaitlyn Williams hit her in for the walk-off win and push her Spartans to the Super-Sectional.
The Spartans will play Antioch this Monday out at Kaneland High School.