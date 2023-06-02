Sycamore Softball win Sectional Championship in walk-off fashion

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

BELVIDERE (WREX) - The Spartans punched their ticket to the Super Sectionals with a walk-off hit from Kaitlyn Williams on Friday. Sycamore battled back out of an early 3-0 hole in the fourth inning, Brighton Snodgrass notched an RBI single to get the rally started. Keera Trautvetter tied things up in the same frame with a two RBI liner.

The Spartans would have to mount another comeback in the bottom of the seventh after Sterling's two run fifth inning. Addison McLaughlin scored on a throwing error to tie the game up, with the winning run advancing to third on the same play. Sophomore Kaitlyn Williams hit her in for the walk-off win and push her Spartans to the Super-Sectional. 

The Spartans will play Antioch this Monday out at Kaneland High School.  

