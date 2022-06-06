Sycamore falls to Washington in 3-A Super-Sectional

GENESEO (WREX) — After a delayed start and a back-and-forth first five innings, Sycamore's season came to a close, 8-4, at the hands of Washington in the 3-A Geneseo Super-Sectional.
Sycamore struck first, as Tommy Townsend ripped an RBI ground-rule double to start the scoring, part of a 2-run 3rd inning for the Spartans. Washington would take a 3-2 lead shortly after that, but Sycamore would respond and take a 4-3 lead on an RBI from Owen Piazza. Washington tied the game at 4, then broke it open with a 4-run 6th inning to get the 8-4 win, leaving Sycamore one win shy of state.