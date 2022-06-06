 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sycamore falls to Washington in 3-A Super-Sectional

  • 0
Sycamore Super-Sectional baseball

GENESEO (WREX) — After a delayed start and a back-and-forth first five innings, Sycamore's season came to a close, 8-4, at the hands of Washington in the 3-A Geneseo Super-Sectional.

Sycamore struck first, as Tommy Townsend ripped an RBI ground-rule double to start the scoring, part of a 2-run 3rd inning for the Spartans. Washington would take a 3-2 lead shortly after that, but Sycamore would respond and take a 4-3 lead on an RBI from Owen Piazza. Washington tied the game at 4, then broke it open with a 4-run 6th inning to get the 8-4 win, leaving Sycamore one win shy of state.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you