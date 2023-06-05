Sycamore Baseball secures first trip to State, Hononegah Baseball and Sycamore Softball fall in Super-Sectionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Sycamore Baseball punched their ticket to State on Monday with their 8-0 win over Rock Island in the Super-Sectionals. The Spartans' bats put up 6 runs in the 6th inning, but just 1 run would have been enough behind the Spartans' pitching.
Owen Piazza and Tommy Townsend combined for a complete game shutout to the send the Spartans to state for the first time. Piazza pitched six scoreless innings before Tommy Townsend was called on to close the game down. The Spartans will play Nazareth Academy in the State Semifinals this Friday in Joliet at noon.
Hononegah saw their great season come to close at the home of the Kane County Cougars. York pitcher Ryan Sloan kept Hononegah hitless to end their season in a 5-0 loss.
Sycamore Softball saw their season come to a close at Kaneland High School. They took a 2-1 lead over Antioch in the 2nd inning, but couldn't plate any more runs across. Antioch took the lead in the 5th and never looked back, ending Sycamore Softball's season with a 5-2 loss.