Stillman Valley, Winnebago get playoff baseball wins

Stillman Valley knocks off North Boone

BYRON/WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The Stillman Valley bats got hot in the 3rd inning and never stopped, as the Cardinals beat North Boone, 12-2. The Cards strung together several hits on their way to a 4-run 3rd inning to give them a 5-1 lead and they never looked back. Stillman Valley will face Byron in a rivalry game for the 2-A Byron Regional championship Saturday.

Winnebago jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Du-Pec, but had to hold on for a 7-6 win over the Rivermen. Logan Watson belted two homeruns to put the Indians into that 6-0 lead. Alec Weavel pitched three innings, striking out seven batters, but the Rivermen got to the bullpen to make it interesting. The Indians pulled it though, and will face Rockford Christian for the Regional title in Winnebago Saturday morning.

